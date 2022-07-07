Suzuki auto plant in Thilawa suspends production due to import difficulties

Suzuki auto factory in Thilawa did not close down but has suspended manufacturing due to difficulties importing auto parts, U Myo Min Tun, managing officer of SUZUKI (MYANMAR) MOTOR CO., Ltd, told The Daily Eleven.

Suzuki brand vehicles were produced in Thilawa Industrial Zone in Thanlyin, Yangon Region, after an auto plant has been established.

“We didn’t announce a factory closure. But we are facing severe shortages of materials in the production sector. We won’t be able to manufacture any more without materials,” said U Myo Min Tun.

Currently, there are import difficulties as the import of car parts is not on the priority list in Myanmar.

“According to the country’s policy, priority is to medicine and medical equipment. Our product is not included,” he added.

Suzuki auto plant also suspended production on February 1, 2021 citing internet outages as the reason. Moreover, its manufacturing was suspended in November 2020 due to a large stock of over 2,100 vehicles following the government’s suspension of car registration.

The factory produced 48 cars a day. In Myanmar, it sold 11,691 vehicles in 2018 and 10,428 till August in 2019.

The auto assembly and manufacturing plant of SUZUKI Thilawa Motor Co., Ltd is running with a Japanese investment. With an investment of US$35 million, the factory has over 300 workers.

It manufactures four models: Carry Truck, Ciaz, Ertiga, and Swift.