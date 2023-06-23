Suleman Dawood didn’t want to go on Titanic Submersible mission

Prior to the departure of the Titanic submersible off the coast of Canada, a young 19-year-old found himself grappling with mixed emotions. Suleman Dawood’s aunt and Shahzada’s sister Azmeh Dawood has now revealed in an interview that her nephew ultimately decided to embark on the underwater adventure for his father Shahzada Dawood’s happiness.

Suleman embarked on this extraordinary journey driven by his father’s lifelong passion for exploration, which was sparked by the captivating tales of the ill-fated Titanic that sank in the depths of the Atlantic, claiming countless lives.

Shahzada’s deep fascination with the remnants of the Titanic and his desire to unveil its mysteries prompted him to secure two tickets—one for himself and another for his beloved son—as a special Father’s Day gift. However, Suleman confided in his friends and relatives that he was apprehensive about the expedition. Overwhelmed by fear and uncertainty, he questioned whether he should truly venture into the depths aboard the vessel revealed Azmeh Dawood.

As news updates poured in regarding the vessel and the people it carried, Azmeh expressed the profound devastation felt by her and the entire family. The reports of their tragic demise and the haunting collapse of the vessel became increasingly difficult to bear for everyone involved.

Recognizing the profound impact of this tragedy, the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow extended its heartfelt condolences to Suleman, who was a student at the Strathclyde Business School. Suleman had recently completed his first year at the university, and the Vice Chancellor urged any students struggling to cope with the news and overcome their grief to seek support from the campus’s dedicated Wellbeing Hub.

Suleman is survived by his mother, Christine Dawood, and his sister, Alina.