Sukhu inaugurates Rs. 4.5 crore regulated market at Totu ,Shimla

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday, inaugurated a regulated market at Totu in Shimla district constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.5 crore. The facility includes eight shops, an auction platform, a 20-bed dormitory for farmers, a spacious hall for public events and other essential amenities.

He said that the market would greatly benefit farmers from various panchayats, including Dhami, Ghanahati, Majthai, Bagi, Dhamoon, Baichadi, Dhanda, Chail, Nehra, Devnagar, Glot, Jubbarhatti, Rampuri, Shakrah and Kalihatti by ensuring better prices for their cash crops and vegetables nearer to here homes. He said that previously farmers were compelled to travel to Shimla which causes financial losses.

“The establishment of this market addresses a long-standing demand of the region and was a significant step towards improving the economic well-being of farmers. Sukhu said that to ensure fair prices to the farmers for their produce the state government was establishing regulated markets in various areas of the state.

The CM also announced the opening of a Block Medical Office (BMO) in Totu, along with the deployment of sufficient doctors and assured Rs. 2 crore for the construction of the Badaheri-Shilli-Hiranagar road. Apart from this assured to provide funds for sewerage facilities and construction of an ambulance road in two wards of Totu.

He said that the state government would provide Rs. 10 lakh each for two crematoriums and a cowshed. He also assured to provide adequate funds for the construction of a college building at 16 Mile.

Sukhu said that the state government has purchased 4,000 quintals of maize grown through natural farming at Rs. 30 per kg and plans to buy wheat at Rs. 40 per kg from next year. He said that the government would procure naturally grown Maize flour from the farmers and will sell under the brand name Him-Bhog.

“We have also increased milk purchase prices with cow’s milk now at Rs. 45 per litre and buffalo’s milk at Rs. 55 per litre. He said that we have also increased the daily wages of MGNREGA workers from 240 to Rs. 300,” he said.