Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Wednesday said that the government forces have retaken all buildings of the General Intelligence Service (GIS), which were seized on Tuesday by a rebellious security force.

“All headquarters of the GIS’s Operations Authority are under control of the armed forces,” said al-Burhan at a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Burhan further announced the opening of airspace at Khartoum International Airport, which was closed by authorities for five hours as a precautionary measure.