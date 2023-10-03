‘Statue of Equality’ Honoring Ambedkar to Debut in the USA

The “Statue of Equality,” a towering 19-foot tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar, is set to be unveiled on October 14 in Accokeek, Maryland. Renowned artist and sculptor Ram Sutar, a Padma Shri recipient known for crafting the statue of Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has brought this monumental statue to life.

This remarkable statue is part of the Ambedkar International Center (AIC), situated on 13 acres of land in Accokeek. The AIC is a US-based civil rights organization. It works to promote a more just and egalitarian society, following the ideals and philosophy of Dr. Ambedkar.

AIC declared, “This constitutes the largest statue of Babasaheb outside India. And, we have installed it as part of the ongoing construction of the Ambedkar Memorial at this center.”

They anticipate a significant gathering of Ambedkarite advocates and followers from the US and various parts of the world.

The Ambedkar Memorial aims to disseminate Dr. Babasaheb’s teachings and messages while symbolizing equality and human rights.

More about the Statue of Equality:

Ram Sutar, the sculptor behind this masterpiece, boasts a prolific career spanning over six decades. With more than 90 monumental sculptures worldwide, including India, the US, France, Argentina, Italy, Russia, and Malaysia, Sutar’s artistry transcends borders.

The inauguration ceremony of the statue on October 14 is ready to attract representatives from numerous countries, underscoring its global significance.

India celebrated the unveiling of Dr. Ambedkar’s tallest statue earlier this year in Telangana. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled this monumental 125-foot tribute. Constructed using 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze, at a cost of Rs 146.50 crore, this towering statue stands proudly on the shores of Hyderabad’s renowned Hussain Sagar Lake, near the State Secretariat.

Ram Sutar, with his skilled hands, created these grand statues. They stand as enduring symbols of respect for Dr. BR Ambedkar’s profound contributions. They also represent his vision of a more equitable world.