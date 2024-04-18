Prince Harry declares US home, renounces British residency

Prince Harry has officially declared the United States as his primary residence, signaling a significant shift away from his ties to the British royal family. Documents obtained by Page Six reveal that the Duke of Sussex listed the US as his “new country/state usually resident,” marking a notable departure from his previous connection to the UK.

This declaration, filed by Companies House for Harry’s eco-travel venture, Travalyst, indicates that the transition occurred on June 29, 2023, just after Harry and Meghan Markle departed their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

Amid ongoing discussions about their royal status and future plans, the decision to renounce British residency adds another layer of complexity. While the implications for Harry’s royal titles remain uncertain, speculation swirls about potential clarifications during an upcoming visit to London.

Harry’s sentiments about his ties to the UK have been nuanced. He has described it as his “home” while also expressing safety concerns that influenced their move to the US. In December 2023, he emphasized the importance of his children’s heritage and safety during visits to the UK, despite their primary residence in the US.

While Prince Harry has shown interest in obtaining American citizenship, it currently ranks as a secondary priority. However, revelations about his past drug use, as detailed in his memoir ‘Spare,’ raise questions about the immigration process.

Legal experts suggest that unless Harry encounters further legal issues, his residency change may have minimal impact. However, concerns persist regarding potential repercussions, such as the need to renounce royal titles to meet US citizenship requirements, according to reports.

As Harry and Meghan continue to navigate their post-royal lives, each decision carries weight, shaping their identity and future path. Renouncing British residency marks another chapter in their journey toward independence and forging a new life across the Atlantic.