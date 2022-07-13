SriLanka declares state of emergency after President flees

Soon after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, thousands of protesters took to the streets, marching toward Parliament and the Prime Minister’s house.

Sri Lankan authorities today confirmed that Gotabaya had flown to Maldives with his wife and two bodyguards after full approval of the country’s Defence Ministry.

As per the PM’s office, “Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees.”

Heavy military presence has been witnessed at Sri Lankan prime minister’s residence as protests spark again in Colombo

According to the Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, on Wednesday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Maldivian capital Male on a Sri Lanka Air Force plane adding that he is yet to receive a letter of resignation.

Parliament Speaker further added that he has not received Gotabaya’s resignation letter who departed from Sri Lanka hours before he was expected to resign amid widespread protests in the country.

#WATCH Military personnel use tear gas shells to disperse protestors who scaled the wall to enter Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo pic.twitter.com/SdZWWRMwTn — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

In a statement issued by Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director, “According to the request of the Government in accordance with the powers vested in an Executive President in the Constitution of Sri Lanka, His Excellency the President and the Lady along with two bodyguards from Katunayake International Airport to the Maldives subject to the full approval of the Ministry of Defense subject to immigration, customs and all other laws at Katunayake International Airport. An Air Force flight was given early in the morning on 13th July 2022 to depart.”

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Hundreds of furious protestors enter the premises of the Sri Lankan PM's residence in Colombo as they breach the security deployment amid tear-gas shelling pic.twitter.com/CjMnuHgUjc — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Gotabaya landed at the Velana International Airport in the Maldives early Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to be sworn in today as interim President till a new President is elected by Parliament on July 20 and nominations for the presidency will be called for on July 19.