Sonu Sood’s action thriller ‘Fateh’ teaser releases alongside ‘Pushpa 2’

The highly anticipated teaser for Sonu Sood’s directorial debut, ‘Fateh’, has made a dramatic entrance, debuting alongside the release of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in theaters today.

This thrilling action saga, inspired by true cybercrime incidents, promises to take viewers on a high-stakes journey through the murky corners of the digital world.

Set to explore the unseen and often dangerous battles fought in cyberspace, ‘Fateh’ brings together a powerhouse cast, including Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

‘Fateh’ teaser, which is being screened for moviegoers in theaters now, will officially be available online on December 9th.

Sonu Sood, known for his heroic real-life actions, takes on the role of director for the first time with ‘Fateh’. Reflecting on the experience, Sood shared, “Directing ‘Fateh’ has been an incredible journey of passion and purpose. This film highlights the hidden struggles in the digital world, and it’s an ode to all those fighting against the odds. I’m thrilled that the teaser is being shown to audiences who are watching ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ today. It’s a sneak peek into a world we’ve worked hard to create, full of adrenaline, raw emotion, and powerful moments. I hope it leaves the viewers inspired and electrified.”

Produced by Sonali Sood under Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ is a compelling tale of courage, resilience, and the ongoing battle against cybercrime.

The film is slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025, promising an intense cinematic experience that will likely resonate with audiences and shed light on the unseen war within the digital landscape.