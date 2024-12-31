Social activist Vinod Garg joins AAP ahead of assembly polls

Social activist Vinod Garg joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak at the party headquarters here.

The son of renowned social worker Dulichand Garg, who has been distributing blankets and food to the downtrodden and organising wedding ceremonies for their daughters was welcomed by Durgesh Pathak into the party fold offering his party cap and patka symboliing its membership. Vinod is involved in social work in the footsteps of his father.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathak called Vinod Garg an esteemed social worker from the Rajinder Nagar constituency, who has devoted his entire life to serving society. “Not just him, but his entire family carries a significant legacy of service. His father, Dulichand Garg, has an extraordinary history of working for the people,” he said.

“I feel very fortunate that such a dedicated and service-oriented person has joined us,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to the AAP for welcoming him into its fold, Vinod Garg said, “I am honoured to join the AAP and through my NGO, I have always tried to help the poor in any way I can. When I met Durgesh Pathak, I was very happy. I have been inspired by Arvind Kejriwal’s work and have supported the party since 2013. I will continue to serve the people through this platform.”