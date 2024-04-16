Sanjay Singh demands Modi’s apology to SC for defending electoral bonds

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defending the “bribe” taken by the ruling BJP through electoral bonds and demanded that he should apologise to countrymen for the indiscretion.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, citing PM’s remarks on electoral bonds in his recent interview with a news agency, said, “The most surprising and shocking thing in PM Modi’s interview was that he was openly defending the big scam that took place after Independence. He is defending the bribe taken by the BJP through electoral bonds.”

Referring to the Supreme Court’s (SC) judgement on the electoral bonds scheme, the AAP MP said, “It’s the Supreme Court, not any political party, that declared the electoral bonds unconstitutional and illegal. The PM has tried to defend the electoral bonds and the corruption of the BJP in defiance of the apex court’s ruling. He should apologise to the nation and the Supreme Court for his indiscretion.”

He further said, “Modi ji’s party openly took bribes through the electoral bonds. He tried to prevent the big scam from being exposed three times. We thank the Supreme Court for bringing in the public domain. With the information about the electoral bonds becoming public, it is now clear to the entire country how much bribe has been taken by the BJP and from which company.”

The BJP is immersed in the mega scam of electoral bonds from head to toe, he alleged. “The PM is outright lying on camera. Although it’s no surprise that the entire BJP is given to lying, the name of Modi ji’s party is ‘Bharatiya Jhoota Party’. The BJP alone has got 65 per cent of the ill-gotten money,” he added.

On Monday, during an interview with ANI, the prime minister said electoral bonds were an honest effort by his government to eliminate the role of black money in elections, but the Opposition made baseless allegations against it.