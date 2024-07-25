“Indian SC issued an interim stay on implementation, they’re not actually in effect”: US on nameplates in Kanwar Yatra issue

The US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasised that the Indian Supreme Court issued an interim stay on the implementation of ‘nameplates’ on eateries in Kanwar Yatra routes, so they are not actually in effect.

Responding to a Pakistani journalist’s question about the ‘nameplates in Kanwar Yatra’, the US State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday (local time) that they had seen the reports.

“We have seen those reports. We have also seen reports that the Indian Supreme Court on July 22 issued an interim stay on the implementation of those rules. So they’re not actually in effect,” Miller said.

Further, he emphasised that the US has engaged with its Indian counterparts on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religions.

“Speaking generally, we are always committed to promoting and protecting universal respect for the right of freedom of religion and belief for all anywhere in the world. And we have engaged with our Indian counterparts on the importance of equal treatment for members of all religions…,” he said.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday put an interim stay on directives issued by the authorities of certain state governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route should display the names of the owners outside such shops.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the directive issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, in Uttar Pradesh, to shop owners to display their names outside shops during the Kanwar Yatra season.

The police had said that the decision was in the interest of law and order.

The directive was reportedly enforced across many districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh also came up with similar directives.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government asked the food and beverage shops along Kanwar Yatra routes to display the name and identity of the operator/owner of their establishments.