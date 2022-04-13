S. Korea to lift overall special travel advisory over Covid

The South Korean government on Wednesday said it has decided to lift a special travel advisory affecting all overseas travel as a measure against the Covid pandemic.

The across-the-board special advisory, introduced in March 2020 and extended on a monthly basis, will be lifted, effective Thursday, in consideration of the country’s new virus control strategy and Covid situations abroad, Xinhua news agency reported citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

But it plans to maintain a special travel advisory in place for China, Russia and two dozen other nations, as well as a traditional four-tier travel alert system for designated foreign areas.