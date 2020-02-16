Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the state of military security in Europe with Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), in Germany on Saturday.

During a meeting at the 56th Munich Security Conference, Lavrov and Stoltenberg discussed Russia-NATO relations, according to the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They also touched upon urgent issues on international and European agendas, including the situation in Afghanistan, the statement added.

Last year, German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for the announcement of tit-for-tat measures in response to the expulsion of the Russian diplomats.

On December 4, Germany’s Federal Foreign Office declared two Russian diplomats working in the Russian Embassy in Berlin personae non grata in the aftermath of the murder of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen, which occurred on August 23.

On Friday, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier accused Washington, Beijing and Moscow of jeopardising the international order by stoking global mistrust and insecurity with a “great powers competition”.

