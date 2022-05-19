“Right man in the right party”: Amarinder on Suni Jakhar joining BJP

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Thursday, congratulated former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a remark: “right man in the right party”.

He said more leaders were likely to desert the sinking ship in the coming days.

In a statement, Amarinder said the exodus from the Congress will continue and the party is headed for imminent doom.

“Honest and upright leaders like him (Sunil) cannot breathe in the Congress anymore,” he said, adding “that space (the Congress party) has grown too stifling and too suffocating”.

The former CM recalled how within a span of less than a year, the Congress had completely collapsed in Punjab due to one wrong decision.

Recounting how everything was going on so well when he was the chief minister while Jakhar was Punjab Congress president, he said, “We were headed for repeating the government just less than a year ago and one wrong decision by the leadership and that proved suicidal for the party that it is now staring at its own doom in Punjab as elsewhere in the country.”