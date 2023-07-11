# World

Rescue operations by Army, govt underway in Punjab’s Patiala

IANS | New Delhi | July 11, 2023 9:20 am

Visuals of the rescue operation. (Photo IANS)

Rescue operations by the Indian Army along with the civil administration were underway on Tuesday after continuing throughout the night with a full fledged flood like situation in Punjab’s Patiala city.

“Rescue and evacuation operations going on with the Army columns are at work in Patiala’s Gopal Colony, Urban Estate, Rishi Colony and Gobind Bagh,” a statement by the Indian Army said on Tuesday.

The civil administration led by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has been monitoring the operation and issuing directions to provide food and relief material to the affected people.

Advertisement

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who has been monitoring the evacuation operation since Sunday, has requested people to reach out to her or on the helpline number 0175-2311321.

She has been on the spot even during night for prompt help by providing shelter, food, water, and tea to the affected people.

Patiala MLA Ajitpal Kohli is also at ground zero and continuously visiting flood-affected areas.

The relief camps from the district administration have been set up in Patiala at Prem Bagh Palace, Devigarh Road; Dera Radha Swami Urban Estate near flyover; Government Polytechnic College and Government Mohindra College.

Several camps have also been set up in Rajpura town.

In Patiala, many areas of the city have been badly affected and are facing waterlogging at numerous places to swollen Badi Nadi, a seasonal rivulet, that badly hit Sanjay Colony and Ghalori Gate.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

With flood situation in Punjab worsening, Army deployed

With the flood situation in Punjab's Ropar and Patiala districts worsening owing to incessant rain and heavy flow of water in rivers on the third consecutive day, the Army was deployed on Monday to carry out evacuation, and take measures to prevent breach of swollen water channels.