# India

BSF guns down 1 intruder near international border in J-K’s Samba

The Border Security Forces on Wednesday gunned down one intruder in the Samba sector, officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | May 2, 2024 7:54 am

Representational Image (File photo)

According to the BSF, the intruder was killed near the international border.
Further details are awaited

