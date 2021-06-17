A 6.1-magnitude earthquake triggered a small tsunami, damaged several houses and forced dozens of people to evacuate their homes in Indonesia’s Maluku province, an official said.

A video footage showed sea waters with the height of less than one metre entering coastal areas in Maluku Tengah district, triggering panic among residents.

Several houses were destroyed and residents fled homes to safer grounds, Sais Salong, secretary of the provincial disaster management agency, told Xinhua news agency on Wednesday following the temblor.

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties after the earthquake, he said.

A risk assessment on the impacts of the small tsunami and the jolts of the quake has been undertaken by the disaster agency officials, he added.

The quake hit at 11.43 a.m. on Wednesday, with the epicentre at 67 km southeast of Maluku Tengah district and the shallow at 10 km under the earth, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The intensity of the quake was felt at MMI III (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Tehoru sub-district in the district, the district capital of Masohi, Bula sub-district in Seram Bagian Timur district, and Kairatu sub-district in Seram Bagian Barat district.

The tremors were also felt at MMI II in the provincial capital of Ambon, it said.