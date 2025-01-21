Putin says ready to talk with new US administration on Ukraine crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday his country is open to dialogue with the new US administration over the Ukraine crisis.

“The most important thing is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said during a meeting with members of the country’s Security Council, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

He reiterated that a potential resolution of the Ukraine crisis should not involve a temporary truce to regroup forces for further conflict but “long-term peace” based on respect for the legitimate interests of all countries in the region.

“The assumption is that dialogue will be built based on equality and mutual respect, considering the important role that our countries play concerning the key issues, including strategic stability and security,” Putin said.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow has never rejected dialogue and has always been open to cooperation with any U.S. administration.

Meanwhile, Putin congratulated Trump on his inauguration, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Moscow is prepared for contact with the new US administration and other Western leaders.

Also, on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said that Moscow would be ready to resume dialogue with Japan if Tokyo took concrete steps to abandon its unfriendly policies.

“Russia is ready to consider Japan’s initiatives to resume dialogue, given that they are backed by practical steps from Tokyo that demonstrate a rejection of unfriendly policies,” the ministry said in a statement issued in light of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and Japan.

Russia believes there are sensible politicians and public figures in Japan who recognize the harmful impact on the Japanese people of the anti-Russian discourse of official authorities, it added.