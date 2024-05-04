Priyanka, Rahul are irrelevant in Assam: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are irrelevant in Assam and have surpassed their `expiry’ dates.

In the last leg of the campaign for Lok Sabha polls in the state, Sarma took dig at both the Gandhi’s and said that Rahul and Priyanka are of no relevance to the people of Assam.

Refuting the claim of Priyanka Gandhi that mafia raj is going on in Assam, Sarma said that during the congress era militant groups like NDFB, ULFA and others rein in terror in the state during NDA rule everything is peaceful there are no explosions, shooting or insurgent activities.

Exuding confidence, Sarma said that in the Lok Sabha election the Congress will be wiped out from Assam.

Last four seats of Assam – Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar – will go to polls for the third phase on May 7.