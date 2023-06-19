Polls in Uzbekistan on July 9, 2023, three-and-a-half months ahead of schedule

In a significant development, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan has called for early elections three and a half years before the end of his term. The announcement came in the wake of the historic April 30, 2023 adoption of a new constitution based on a nationwide referendum.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, signed the decree on early presidential polls in the country. According to the decree, the early elections to the President of Uzbekistan will be held on July 9, 2023. The Presidential election campaign in Uzbekistan started on May 10.

The country is on a new path with reforms such as freedom of speech and openness that have been implemented in society in recent years.

According to the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the full implementation of the new norms defined in the adopted Constitution requires the continuation with renewed vigour and enthusiasm.

On being asked about the necessity of holding an early presidential election and the reasons for voluntarily giving up the remaining three and a half years of the presidential term, the incumbent president, said, “In accordance with the updated Basic Law, all the links of power are being reformed; the relations and the balance between them are seriously changing. Also, the updated Constitution poses urgent, new political and socio-economic challenges to the President, parliament, government, ministers and khokims (governors of the regions).”

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who came to power in 2016 following the death of his predecessor, Islam Karimov, has promised more significant social and legal protections.

“After all, our Basic Law stipulates that the people are the sole source of state power. From this point of view, it is quite natural that in the system of the renewed state power our people, I repeat, only the people will elect the leader they trust,” he said.

The president also expressed confidence in the political parties and presidential candidates putting forward new ideas and initiatives during the election campaign which will help in prevailing peace and prosperity in the country and assist in the welfare of the people.

On April 30, Uzbek people, who have experienced much in their lives, and who value peaceful life and human dignity, once again demonstrated their commitment to the ideals of democracy, freedom, equality, social justice and solidarity.

The president said, “The people expect us to make very important and urgent changes and reforms in all areas. This is most clearly evidenced by the fact that at the Constitutional referendum on adopting the Constitution in a new edition, 90.21 per cent of the citizens voted “yes”.

The referendum demonstrated how much people’s political awareness, legal culture and outlook have grown in recent years. With this historic event, the people of Uzbekistan demonstrated a high level of confidence and full support for the reforms which were embarked on in the country six years ago. The people’s decision has therefore laid a solid foundation for the further sustainable development of the country’s statehood and economy.

Millions of Uzbek citizens actively participated in the nationwide discussions on the draft Constitution, at multiple stages before its adoption. This makes it very clear that the Uzbek people are the real author of the updated Constitution of Uzbekistan.

The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan considered the issue of admitting political parties to participate in the Presidential elections.

Bakhrom Kuchkarov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission informed that the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan “Adolat”, the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan, the Democratic Party Uzbekistan “MilliyTiklanish” submitted documents with a request for admission to participating in the early Presidential elections.

In accordance with the electoral legislation, the Central Election Commission reviewed the documents, after which these parties were allowed to participate in the early elections of the President of Uzbekistan.