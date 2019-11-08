Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the President of UAE HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected to the position for the fourth five-year term.

“Our congratulations to President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to further grow and deepen”, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to wish the UAE president.

In November 2004, Sheikh Khalifa took as the UAE’s second president, succeeding his father as the 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi.

In 2015, he was ranked 37th as ‘the world’s most powerful people’ by the Forbes magazine.