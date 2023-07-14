PM Modi applauds Kylian Mbappe’s rising popularity among Indian youth

In a captivating address to the Indian community in Paris yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment to reminisce about his profound connection with France, which has spanned an impressive four decades. Speaking with heartfelt enthusiasm, he touched upon various topics, including the surging presence of international players in India’s vibrant sports scene. Notably, PM Modi highlighted the meteoric rise of Kylian Mbappe, the captain of the French national football team, who has captured the hearts of countless Indian fans.

During his engaging speech, PM Modi marveled at the astounding popularity that Mbappe enjoys among the youth in India. With immense pride, he declared, “French football player Kylian Mbappe is a bona fide sensation among the youth in India. In fact, Mbappe’s fame and recognition here surpass even that in his homeland of France!” These sentiments were conveyed by the Prime Minister, as quoted by the Asian News International (ANI).

The sheer admiration and adulation for Mbappe in India have reached unparalleled heights, highlighting the country’s immense passion for football. It is undeniable that Mbappe’s skillful prowess, lightning speed, and awe-inspiring performances on the field have captured the imaginations of young Indian football enthusiasts. His enthralling gameplay has transformed him into a household name across the nation, resonating with fans far and wide.

