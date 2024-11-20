PM arrives in Guyana after attending G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guyana from Brazil on Wednesday on the last leg of his three-nation tour. This is the first visit by an Indian PM to Guyana in 56 years.

As a special gesture, on arrival at the Georgetown airport, he was warmly received by the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. More than a dozen Cabinet Ministers of the Government of Guyana were also present at the ceremony.

On his arrival at the hotel, he was welcomed by President Ali along with other leaders. In addition, he received a rousing and colourful welcome from the Indian community and the Indo-Guyanese diaspora.

Between the welcome at the airport and the hotel, the entire Guyanese government Cabinet was present. As a testament to the close India-Guyana friendship, the Mayor of Georgetown handed over the “Key to the City of Georgetown” to Mr Modi.

The visit underlines the growing diplomatic and economic engagement between the two countries, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as trade, energy, and cultural exchange.

