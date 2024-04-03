People won’t forgive BJP for trying to destabilize an elected govt: Himachal Minister

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while lashing out at the BJP here on Wednesday, said the people of the state will not forgive them for trying to destabilize an elected government in the state.

Addressing media persons here, Negi accused the BJP of employing tactics of intimidation and detaining the six disqualified Congress MLAs and the three independent MLAs with an intent to topple the government.

He accused the BJP of controlling the disqualified Congress MLAs and the three independent MLAs by inducement and intimidating them.

“This has become clear from the investigation report of the FIR lodged in Boileauganj Police Station. BJP had made unsuccessful attempts to destabilize the state government with money and muscle power. Crores of rupees were spent on these MLAs and they were held hostage for around a month at different places in Shimla, Panchkula and Uttrakhand,” he alleged.

Now the resignation of the three independent MLAs is nothing but pressure tactics being employed by BJP and a deliberate attempt to disregard the ethics of democracy, he alleged, stating that he has lodged his complaint with the Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

Condemning the BJP for dragging the Governor to get the resignations of the three independent MLAs, he said that the Speaker will take a call.

Taking a dig at the statement of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur Negi said that Congress government of the state is not on the ventilator of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, which was dysfunctional during Corona time.

The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government is capable of breathing in open air, he added.

Negi blamed the BJP for stalling the pace of development in the state by imposing bye-elections in the state in six Assembly constituencies.

BJP is misleading the public on the guarantees of the state government, whether it is OPS or Rs 1500 honorarium to women, he rued.

The people of the state will not forgive any of the leaders who betrays the sentiments of the public, said Negi.

Replying to media on the BJP candidate actress Kangna Ranaut contesting Lok Sabha election from Mandi parliamentary constituency, he questioned her on being the daughter of Himachal Pradesh when the devastating catastrophe struck the state during the last monsoons.