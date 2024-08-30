Pakistan invites PM Modi for SCO meeting

Pakistan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting scheduled to be hosted by Islamabad in October, India confirmed Friday.

“Yes, we have received an invitation from Pakistan for the Council of Heads of State Government meeting (SCO meeting) that is to happen. We don’t have an update on that. We will let you know what the situation is later,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

The SCO event in Pakistan will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials’ meetings focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.

During a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said invitations have been sent to heads of SCO member countries for attending the SCO meet.

“An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” Dawn quoted Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch saying. Some countries, he said, had already confirmed their participation in the meeting.