Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the people and hoped all festivities would be confined to the homes in line with the coronavirus restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, “Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; and by observing the national safety protocols”.

Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter. Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home; & by observing the national safety protocols — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2020

In consideration of the ban imposed on congregational gatherings amid the growing threat of COVID-19, several places of worship in the country have decided to not hold congregational prayers to help control the spread of the disease.

Amid the countrywide lockdown, the total number of confirmed coronavirus patients has increased to 5,030 across Pakistan with nearly half of the cases being reported from Punjab province alone.

Earlier, the government had extended partial lockdown till April 14 and constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to the deadly virus reached 100,000 on Friday, as the tally of cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.

The first death came in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Jan. 9. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000.