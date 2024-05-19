Once fought for Nirbhaya, now on street for an accused: Maliwal on AAP

“There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, are on the streets to save the accused, who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone?” Swati Maliwal wrote in an X post on Sunday without naming anyone.

The Rajya Sabha MP said if such efforts were made for the release of Manish Sisodia, the AAP leader who is in jail in connection with the liquor scam, would have been present here and all that happened to her would not have happened at all. “I wish they had used this much force for Manish Sisodia ji. If he had been here, maybe this bad thing wouldn’t have happened to me!” she added to the post.

Mailwal’s post came a day after Delhi CM’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged misconduct with her at the CM’s official residence on May 13.

Kumar, who was arrested on Saturday, was later produced before a a Delhi court, and was sent to five days police custody instead of seven days sought by the police.

Earlier, Maliwal recorded her statement alleging assaulted on by the accused with the police and a magistrate. The Delhi Police had filed a FIR against Kumar on Thursday night.