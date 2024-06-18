Sachdeva takes swipe at AAP after Maliwal writes to INDIA bloc leaders

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday took a swipe at the AAP after its MP Swati Maliwal wrote to top leaders of the INDIA bloc, seeking their time to discuss the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide.

He said the letter written by her was proof that she has now given up hope for justice from her party.

“Swati Maliwal has now understood that the AAP’s talk of respecting women is hollow, and perhaps that’s why she has given up hope for justice from the party. She is now seeking support from the leaders of the INDI Alliance, who have not spoken a word on this issue, hence her letter to Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar,” he said.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief said the letter written by Maliwal highlights her “helplessness, showing that she too has given up hope for justice from her party.”

“Even today, Swati Maliwal has been kept away from the protest as if she committed a great crime by filing a police complaint against Bibhav Kumar. This is the same Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the AAP, who makes false and empty statements about respecting women,” he said.

He asserted that there is so much fear among the leaders of the AAP that no one has said a word in the Maliwal case so far.