Maliwal seeks time from INDIA bloc leaders to discuss her assault case

Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to top leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, seeking their time to discuss the alleged assault on her by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide.

In her letter addressed to the Opposition leaders, she wrote, “I was assaulted by the PA of the Delhi CM at his residence on 13th May. Following this traumatic incident, I took the necessary step of filing a police complaint. Regrettably, instead of finding support, I was confronted with incessant attacks on my character and victim shaming orchestrated by the leaders and volunteers of my own party (AAP).”

Claiming that a smear campaign was organised in the electronic and social media to undermine her reputation, character and credibility, the parliamentarian said, “Due to the lies spread against me, I have been receiving multiple rape and death threats.”

“Over the past one month, I have encountered first-hand the pain and isolation a survivor faces when she fights for justice. The brutal victim shaming and character assassination I have been subjected to, would discourage other women and girls from speaking up against abuse. I would like to seek time to discuss this pertinent issue,” she said.

In the letter, Maliwal also highlighted the work done by her during her tenure as chief of the DCW.

“The Commission handled more than 1.7 lakh complaints of crimes against women and children. The Rape Crisis Cell and Crisis Intervention Centre programs of the Commission counselled 60,751 survivors of sexual assault and assisted them during 1.9 lakh hearings in courts,” she said.

Maliwal added that over 41 lakh calls were received by the 181 Women Helpline of the Commission, and a robust mechanism of ground support was built to assist every survivor.