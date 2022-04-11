NYC Mayor tests Covid positive

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said a statement.

Adams “woke up with a raspy voice” on Sunday and tested positive, said the statement, adding: “At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the remainder of the week,” reports Xinhua news agency.

Adams will immediately begin taking the antiviral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well, according to the statement.

The Mayor had participated in a super-spreader event at Gridiron Club in Washington, D.C. on April 2 but had tested negative multiple times since the visit, according to Adams’ press secretary Fabien Levy.

The other top officials who contracted the virus after the event were Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Statistics show that Covid-19 cases resurging in multiple states in the Northeast and the East Coast of the US including Washington D.C.

The US administered more than 2 million tests per day at the height of the Omicron wave in January, when a single-day record of about 1,400,000 new cases was reported.

The tests dropped to about 383,000 on April 7, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.