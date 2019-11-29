North Korea leader Kim Jong-un inspected test-firing of a super-large multiple launch rocket system, according to reports on Friday.

The valley test was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science and aimed at examining the combat application of the super-large multiple launch rocket system, proved the military and technical superiority of the weapon system and its firm reliability, the official Korean Central News Agency report said.

Kim also expressed great satisfaction over the results of the test, Xinhua reported, citing the report.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two “unidentified projectiles”— the Thanksgiving holiday in the US — as nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked.

Earlier in the month, North Korea had carried out a “successful” new test of its “super-larger multiple rocket launcher” system, the latest in a series of provocations by Pyongyang.

Trump and Kim then agreed to restart working-level talks during a brief meeting at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula in June.

Kim and US President Donald Trump adopted a vaguely-worded statement on the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula” at their first summit in Singapore in June last year, but little progress has since been made.

In August this year, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.

North Korea is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes and lifting some of them was a key demand at the Hanoi summit.

North Korea repeatedly has issued warnings against the combined military exercise between South Korea and the US, threatening that it would seek “a new way” rather than engagement if Seoul goes ahead with such a rehearsal for invasion.