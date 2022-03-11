No security reasons for Indian students to leave Russia: Embassy

The Indian Embassy in Moscow today reassured Indian students studying in Russia that at present it saw no security reasons for them to leave the country.

”The Embassy is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students,” a statement issued by the Indian mission said.

It said the embassy has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The statement said certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India were, however, taking place. ”If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so,” it added.