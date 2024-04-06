No casualties reported in Russia’s Orsk city after dam breach

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the city of Orsk in Russia’s Orenburg Oblast in the wake of a dam breach, which led to significant flooding and the submersion of homes, local authorities said on Saturday.

The mayor’s office in Orsk earlier said that the dam, which was designed to protect the city from the Ural River, had failed, affecting 4,258 homes and 10,987 residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

A mass evacuation is currently underway from the old city, where several settlements now find themselves underwater. Six temporary accommodation points have been established to assist those evacuated from the flooded areas.

The regional government, via its Telegram channel, announced that 94 individuals, including 40 children, have been moved to temporary shelters from the risk zones. Others have found refuge with relatives. Their lives and health are not in danger, and no medical assistance has been necessary.

“Today, all necessary forces are concentrated in Orsk to assist people and address the consequences of the flood. The life and health of the residents is our top priorities. Emergency repair work on the damaged sections of the dam is underway, with all required materials delivered and teams and machinery deployed on site. This is the first time the dam has faced such a challenge,” said Governor Denis Pasler, who chaired an emergency meeting on-site.

During the meeting, a decision was made to cut off electricity in areas at risk of flooding if water levels reach a critical height, according to regional authorities.