New Zealand reports 6,242 new community cases of Covid

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand announced in a statement that 6,242 new community cases of Covid were reported on Monday.

According to the government, 453 new community illnesses were discovered in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, which witnessed a significant decrease in infections from the previous week.

In addition, the government said that 41 additional cases of Covid had been discovered near the New Zealand border, according to the Xinhua news agency.

In New Zealand hospitals, 553 patients are now being treated, with 23 of them in intensive care units. Covid also claimed the lives of 11 other people, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the epidemic in New Zealand, 828,906 confirmed cases of Covid have been reported.

Under the Covid Protection Framework, the country is currently on the second-highest Orange setting.

When bars, cafes, and restaurants are able to fill up again, the seated and separated regulation for hospitality venues lifts, and the sat and separated rule for hospitality venues lifts. In

many indoor environments, however, persons are compelled to wear a face mask.

(with inputs from IANS)