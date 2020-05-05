The New Zealand government on Tuesday announced that the State of National Emergency to support the COVID-19 response will be extended for a sixth time, for a further seven days.

The initial declaration was made on March 25, and the seven-day declaration can be extended as many times as necessary, according to the media reports.

Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said, “On the advice of the Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management and after consultation with the prime minister, I consider the State of National Emergency should remain in place to support the COVID-19 response”.

“With Level 3 acting as our recovery room from COVID-19, we need to ensure extra vigilance to lock in the gains of Level 4 in stamping out the virus and ensure it doesn’t bounce back”, Henare further added.

“The powers activated by the State of National Emergency enable critical work to be carried out during this time including managing roads, traffic and public places; providing first aid, food, shelter and accommodation.

Last month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern explained details of what life and business activities look like under Alert Level 3.

Earlier, the country entered a four-week lockdown, or epidemic response Alert Level 4, from March 25.

In New Zealand, COVID-19 lockdown has paralysed the economy, with thousands of jobs losses already announced

Economic modelling released by the Treasury department predicted unemployment — currently about 4.0 percent — could soar to almost 26 percent in a worst-case scenario. Ardern said her wage cut was a small contribution to easing pay inequalities in society.

As of Tuesday, the country has reported 1,486 COVID-19 cases, with 20 deaths.