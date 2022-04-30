NEW ON NETFLIX IN MAY 2022

The long-awaited return of Stranger Things and Mike Myers’ comedy series The Pentaverate lead Netflix’s May 2022 offerings.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 finds Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) settling into her new California home with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). It’s not all sunshine and roses though – her powers are gone, she’s having trouble fitting in at school, and no matter how hard she tries to put all that Hawkins trouble behind her, there’s still unfinished business in the Upside Down. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and the rest of the gang will band together once more to battle a new supernatural threat, as Hopper’s (David Harbour) life hangs in the balance. With horror icon Robert Englund joining the cast as the murderous Victor Creel, it’s looking like the newest outing of Netflix’s genre hit will also be its scariest.

The Pentaverate: Season 1 (2022)

Description: A Canadian journalist tries to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since 1347.

Premiere Date: May 5

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1 (2022)

Description: Idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller runs practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, taking on cases big and small across Los Angeles.

Premiere Date: May 13

Senior Year (2022)

Description: A high-school cheerleader falls into a coma before her prom. Twenty years later, she awakens and wants to return to high school to reclaim her status and become prom queen. Stars Rebel Wilson.

Premiere Date: May 13

Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (2022)

Description: This collection of animated short stories spans several genres, including science-fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy. World-class animation creators bring captivating stories to life in the form of a unique and visceral viewing experience. The animated anthology series includes tales that explore alternate histories, life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city, and a plot for world domination by super-intelligent yogurt. Among the show’s executive producers is Oscar-nominated director David Fincher.

Premiere Date: May 20

Stranger Things: Season 4 (2022)

Description: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.

Premiere Date: May 27

