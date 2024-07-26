Kerala Opposition leader draws criticism at online meeting of KPCC office-bearers

The participants at an online meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office-bearers held on Thursday reportedly came out against Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan.

The KPCC members said in the meeting that the Satheesan is indulging in parallel political activities by interfering in KPCC’s authority and unanimously taking decisions without informing the leaders in charge of the districts.

A personal staff member of the leader of the Opposition started a WhatsApp group to pass instructions and circulars through it. Some members called it a parallel operation. It was Satheesan who took away the sheen of the party’s leadership camp in Wayanad, some other members alleged.

Advertisement

Some KPCC general secretaries complained to the AICC office-bearer in charge of Kerala, stating that the opposition leader had forwarded some instructions to the DCCs without informing them.

In the meeting, the party’s state chief K Sudhakaran reportedly expressed strong displeasure against Satheesan for coming out with a directive to form committees ahead of the local body elections. On Thursday in his capacity as KPCC president, he issued a detailed circular cancelling Satheesan’s directive regarding committees to be formed for local body polls issued in his capacity as Congress Legislative Party leader.

Meanwhile, Satheesan did not participate in the district camp executive organised by the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee on Friday.