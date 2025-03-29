Myanmar Earthquake: Death toll crosses 800 as rescue efforts continue

The death toll from the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday has risen to more than 800 as search and rescue operations continued on Saturday, according to local media reports.

The authorities fear that the death toll could rise further as more bodies trapped under the debris are being extracted. Some reports claimed the casualities could be over ten thousand.

Advertisement

The earthquake, which struck just west of Mandalay, was one of the deadliest the region witnessed in decades, causing widespread devastation, flattening buildings and leaving thousands injured.

Advertisement

Hospitals in the affected regions were overwhelmed with patients and bodies were seen lying in the open. At Mandalay General Hospital, injured were being treated on the floors outside the hospital and there was a significant shortage of blood and other medical equipment.

Countries worldwide, including India, have extended help to the country already suffering from economic slowdown and ethenic clashes.

The earthquake, recorded at a depth of 10 km, struck around 12:50 p.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). A series of aftershocks followed, one reaching a magnitude of 6.4, adding to the destruction.

The tremors were felt far beyond Myanmar, shaking buildings in Bangkok, Thailand, where hundreds were reported killed. The government declared Bangkok an “emergency zone” as relief and rescue works continued.

The quake was also felt in Vietnam, but there were no reports of any significant damage to property or loss of life. Tremors were also felt in several regions across China and some parts of India.

According to seismologists, Myanmar sits along the Sagaing Fault, a region historically prone to major earthquakes. Experts warn that aftershocks could continue in the coming days, urging people to stay alert.