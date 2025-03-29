India launches ‘Operation Brahma’ to aid earthquake-hit Myanmar

India on Saturday launched “Operation Brahma” to assist Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake that struck the country on Friday.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carrying 15 tonnes of relief material reached Yangon this morning. The first tranche of humanitarian aid includes tents, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, essential medicines, and other emergency supplies.

Advertisement

At a special media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed deep concern over the disaster and assured India’s full support to Myanmar.

Advertisement

“Today, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives. He reaffirmed India’s solidarity with the people and government of Myanmar and assured that India would extend all possible assistance in relief and rescue efforts,” Jaiswal said.

He further explained the significance of the name “Operation Brahma”, noting that Brahma is the creator in Hindu mythology, symbolizing India’s commitment to helping Myanmar rebuild after the devastation.

Jaiswal confirmed that the first relief aircraft took off from Hindon Air Force Base at around 3 AM IST and arrived in Yangon at 8 am IST. India’s Ambassador to Myanmar received the relief material and handed it over to the Chief Minister of Yangon.

Additionally, two more aircraft carrying search and rescue personnel, specialized equipment, and trained canine units have been dispatched.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar provided updates via social media, confirming that Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri are en route to Yangon with 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

He also announced that an 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team* has been deployed to Nay Pyi Taw to assist in search and rescue operations.

“An 80-member strong @NDRFHQ search & rescue team departs for Nay Pyi Taw. They will assist the rescue operations in Myanmar,” Jaishankar wrote.

Furthermore, a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is being airlifted from Agra to Mandalay, where it will provide emergency medical assistance.

Jaiswal emphasized India’s commitment to being the first responder in regional crises.

“When Cyclone Yagi struck Myanmar, India was among the first to provide relief and humanitarian aid. Our response to this earthquake is part of our longstanding policy of regional assistance,” he stated.

NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi explained that the 80-member urban search and rescue team has been deployed in two flights, with a backup team stationed in Kolkata for additional support.

Meanwhile, Brigadier HS Mavi confirmed that the Indian Army Field Hospital is currently being loaded onto an aircraft and is expected to be operational by tomorrow.

Commodore Raghunath Nair provided an update on naval operations, revealing that two ships are already on their way to Myanmar, while two more are set to depart from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands tomorrow.

Jaiswal also reassured that there have been no reported casualties among Indian nationals in Myanmar.