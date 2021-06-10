In an unfortunate incident, at least 12 people have died after a military aircraft crashed in Myanmar on Thursday.

The aircraft was en route from the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, to the city of Pyin Oo Lwin. It crashed shortly after landing.

Soldiers and Buddhist monks were part of the passengers that were onboard.

The accident occured near entral city of Mandalay, according to dpa news agency.

The authorities are yet to ascertain the exact reason of the crash. But the authorities have reported that weather conditions were very bad.