More than 300 killed in Hamas attack on Israel

Hamas terror group’s multi-front attack on Israel has risen the death toll to more than 300 and as many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously, according to media reports.

Various civilians as well as (Israel Defense Forces) IDF soldiers are believed to have been abducted and brought into Gaza; Hamas has boasted that the number of hostages is higher than Israel knows, as per The Times of Israel.

On Saturday at about 6:30 am (local time), a bombardment of rocket began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Advertisement

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and said that the assault on Israel was an answer to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the IDF has said that it has killed seven terrorists attempting to enter Israel via the Zikim Beach just north of Gaza.

The IDF says it prevented the terrorists from infiltrating into Israeli communities.

The military also says that it recently struck three operational sites being used by Hamas in Gaza, as per The Times of Israel.

“The Israel Defense Forces declares a state of readiness for war. There has been widespread rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza, and terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory through various entry points,” the country’s military said, vowing to defend the country.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas made a “grave mistake” in launching a war against Israel. “Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops (Israeli army) are fighting against the enemy at every location,” Gallant said in a statement.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country is at war and Hamas will pay an unprecedented price. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation – this is war. And we will win. Hamas will pay an unprecedented price,” he said in a video message.