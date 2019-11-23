US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday over Iran and regional issues, according to US State Department.

Pompeo and Sheikh Abdullah have discussed the need to counter Iran’s “destabilizing behaviour”, the statement said that was released by State Department.

The two sides also talked about the situation in Libya and the importance of the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the statement further added.

On Thursday, Pompeo urged Iranians to send photos and other information documenting repression, while vowing to sanction “abuses” by the Islamic republic.

Last week, massive protests broke out across the country after the government began rationing on the purchase of gasoline and substantially increased the price of fuel in a move aimed at assisting the needy.

Earlier in the month, President Rouhani had said that the Islamic republic “will proudly bypass sanctions” by the United States that took effect, targeting the country’s oil and financial sectors.

In September this year, Pompeo blamed Iran fro the drone attack at an oil field in Saudi Arabia which disrupted about the half of the Kingdom’s oil capacity, or 5 per cent of the daily global oil supply.

Last year, after its unilateral exit from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Washington has been piling up pressure on Tehran through a series of sanctions to force it to return to negotiations.