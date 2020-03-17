Ahead of coronavirus outbreak, hundreds of prisoners broke out of four Brazilian jails on Monday, the day before their day-release privileges were due to be suspended over the deadly virus outbreak, according to the Sao Paulo state prison authorities.

The Sao Paulo state prison authority said it could not say how many inmates had escaped as it was “still tallying the exact number of fugitives.” Local media reported that as many as 1,000 had fled from four jails – Mongagua, Tremembe, Porto Feliz and Mirandopolis – ahead of the lockdown.

The Sao Paulo state prison authority said “acts of insubordination” had taken place at the jails ahead of the suspension of the day-release program.

According to the Brazilian media, more than 1,000 inmates could be on the loose.

Inmates were complaining about restrictions to visitations this weekend, also aimed at containing the virus, the report further said.

Brazil’s overstuffed prisons often see deadly prison riots between rival gangs.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China has increased to 3,226, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has risen to 80,881.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 80,881 by the end of Monday, including 8,976 patients who were still being treated, 68,679 patients who had been discharged after recovery, and 3,226 people who died of the disease.

On Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the media report.

Bolsonaro met US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida during his three-day trip to the US from March 7.

The positive test comes after Bolsonaro’s press secretary was found to have the infection following a trip to the US.

Last month, the first confirmed case also compounded concerns about the potential economic toll on Latin America from the coronavirus, which has since spread to more than two dozen countries around the world.

The diagnosis was announced by the health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who added that Brazil was investigating 20 additional potential cases, including 12 patients who recently travelled to Italy.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mexico continued to increase: 41 were counted on Saturday, according to the health secretariat, 15 more than the day before.

Mexico has been slow to impose travel restrictions and testing has been scant. The public education secretariat, however, announced an extension of the Easter break, starting on 20 March.

