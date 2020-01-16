Pakistan former representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday called on ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Lodhi arrived at Sharif’s Avenfield apartment and stayed inside for about an hour, The News International reported citing a source as saying.

According to the sources, no political talks were discussed during their meeting.

Lodhi also offered condolences to Sharif over the death of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who succumbed to cancer in London in September 2018.

“This was a courtesy call focused only on Nawaz Sharif’s health,” said the source.

Last week, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai met Nawaz Sharif at the apartments and asked about his health situation.

Last year, in September, Lodhi quit her job and Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed veteran diplomat Munir Akram as new envoy to the world body’s headquarters.

Earlier in the month, an accountability court allowed Sharif exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case till the next hearing.

The former premier is admitted to the hospital soon for a cardiac procedure.

Last year, in November, Sharif underwent a range of tests, including PET and CT scan, at a hospital in the UK to find out the exact cause behind his low platelet count.

Earlier, Khan had said that the PET scan will give a clearer picture of the reasons behind Nawaz Sharif’s low platelet count and that once this is determined, the ailing politician will undergo a cardiac procedure.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after the deterioration of his health.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and the US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.

Sharif had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.