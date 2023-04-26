Leaks in gas pipelines cause strong odour in Dhaka

Leaks in gas pipelines in parts of Dhaka left a strong odour, creating panic among city residents, an official said on Tuesday.

Rafi Al Faruk, a duty officer of the fire service and civil defence headquarters, told Xinhua news agency that they received numerous complaints of gas leaks from a number of areas of the Bangladeshi capital late Monday night.

According to the officer, leaks in pipelines mostly in eastern part of Dhaka were responsible for the smell.

No casualty has been reported so far, said the officer, adding that there was no danger to the public.

“We’ve already reported this matter to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd. which is responsible for gas distribution in Dhaka,” the officer said.

According to a statement from the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources, Titas has advised residents not to panic about the spread of the odour.

There was a shutdown of gas supply in industrial factories during Eid, and the smell is coming out due to increase in gas pressure in transmission and distribution lines, which gave rise to an overflow.

Senior Titas official Arif Hossain said the problem will be resolved gradually as they have taken prompt measures.