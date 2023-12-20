Dhaka woman rescued, two arrested

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has rescued a Bangladeshi woman from the red light area in Neamatpur under Kulti police station area and arrested the alleged human traffickercum-pimp. This happened after the woman’s husband came from Dhaka, Bangladesh and lodged a complaint at the commissioner, Sunil Kumar Choudhury’s office. The resident of Dhaka said that he used to stay away for his work, a local pimp convinced his wife to come to India for a lucrative job in Canada in his absence and sold her at the red light area on 3 December.

He returned from work in 7 December and came to know that some people has taken his wife to India promising a lucrative job in Canada. He first lodged a missing diary in the local police station in Bangladesh and then received some information that his wife is staying in Neamatpur red light area. He rushed to Asansol and reached Neamatpur and traced his wife through another pimp working there. Then he came back to the office of CP of ADPC, ACP of Special Branch of ADPC and lodged a written complaint.

Based on his complaint, Neamatpur Police arrested both the women and forwarded them to Asansol Court today. The Bangladeshi man thanked ADPC for helping his wife to rescue and urged the court to hand over his wife so that he can take her backto his native place in Bangladesh.

He has alleged that the arrested pimp Shiuli Sheikh is an international human trafficker and is originally a Bangladeshi but is currently having an Indian passport. ADPC officers are now verifying all her documents including the passport, police said.