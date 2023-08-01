Langar held at Capitol Hill, members of US Congress and Sikh community attend

The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) organized the annual Langar on Capitol Hill last week, which was attended by important members of Congress and leaders from the local community.

Nearly 150 people attended the event, which was sponsored by Senator Chuck Schumer’s office and featured Congresswoman Judy Chu and Congressman Shri Thanedar.

The occasion exemplifies the Sikh values of harmony, equality, and food justice that date back 500 years. ‘Langar on the Hill’ serves as a potent reminder of the timeless principles at the heart of the Sikh American experience and their dedication to civic involvement,’ SALDEF said in a media release, giving a profound message of abolishing segregation and encouraging universal friendship.

Despite having lived in the country for 125 years, it was said that Sikh Americans still encounter prejudice, making Langar on the Hill a crucial forum for educating people about their rich history, core principles, and steadfast dedication to equality for all.

The media release read, “This event becomes a pivotal opportunity for the rising generation to express their vision for a united nation as they deepen their civic participation and leadership.”

The Executive Director of SALDEF, Kiran Kaur Gill, spoke on the occasion and stressed the value of Langar in the context of the Sikh American experience. “Dalip Singh Saund, one of our great pioneers in Congress, to the advocates at SALDEF, Sikh Americans have a long history of innovative community engagement and leadership. The opportunity to eat together, as equals, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of equality and friendship between all people”.

The SikhLEAD Internship Program gives Sikh American students the ability to pursue careers in public service and community leadership in association with numerous congressional and federal offices.

The oldest Sikh American advocacy group in the US, SALDEF, is still committed to empowering Sikh Americans by building understanding, fostering dialogue, and encouraging civic and political participation.

