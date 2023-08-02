K’taka: 8-month-old chews mobile charger wire pin connected to socket, dies

An eight-month-old baby has died of electrocution after she chewed the pin of a mobile charger wire that was connected to a switchboard socket.

The incident happened in Siddarada village of Karwar taluk in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The deceased — Sanidhya Kalgutkar, was the daughter of Santhosh Kalgutkar and Sanjana Kalgutkar.

According to the police, the mobile charger was left connected to the socket and the switch was not turned off.

The baby who got hold of the charge wire started chewing the mobile charger wire pin and got electrocuted.

The family members had immediately shifted her to the district hospital but the doctors declared the baby brought dead.

Her father, Santhosh Kalgutak, works as a contract worker with Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) and after coming to know about the incident, he had collapsed at the workplace.

He was admitted to the hospital while the body of the girl child had been shifted to the mortuary.

Sanidhya was the third child of the couple.

The family members were busy in arrangements for one of the girl children’s birthday party on Wednesday.

The police have registered a case and taken up investigation.