Ahead of thei match against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble believes that the condition at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be a key factor.

“I think we need to assess the conditions. As I’ve said before the previous game against Rajasthan, it is pretty similar. We are entering Abu Dhabi which is a new venue for us,” said Kumble while talking to kxip.in.

“It is a new ground, it is slightly bigger, the boundaries are bigger so it is not going to be easy to score sixes like how it was at Sharjah. But having said that, you know we will have to sort of assess conditions very quickly and adapt,” he added.

Kings XI Punjab have so far played three games. While the first two against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals were played at the Dubai International Stadium, their last game was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Rajasthan Royals. Punjab have so far won only against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, enter Thursday’s game with one win and two losses to their name, having come out on the wrong side of a Super Over against RCB in their previous outing.

“Mumbai is a very strong team, we know that. A very settled team, they have been sort of playing the same XI, almost the same XI for the last couple of years, so yes, we know their strengths and we will have to bring in our ‘A’ game,” Kumble said.

“I’m really happy these last three games for the way we have been consistent, so looking forward to that kind of an effort again in Abu Dhabi,” he added.