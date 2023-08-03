Justin Trudeau-Sophie Grégoire Trudeau relationship timeline

Justin Trudeau controversies as Canada’s 23rd prime minister
Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. This brings back…
Canada’s prime minister and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have announced separation after 18 years of marriage.
Married in 2005, they frequently stood with one another in public. The couple described how they first met at a Montreal charity event in 2003 after first becoming acquainted as kids when Sophie was in the same primary class as the future politician’s brother. A couple of months later, they went out for dinner. When it was over, they told Vogue that he had remarked, “I’m 31 years old, and I’ve been waiting for you for 31 years.”
Before he was elected as prime minister, Trudeau made it apparent that the couple had struggled, noting in his 2014 autobiography Common Ground that “our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs.”
On the occasion of their wedding anniversary last year, she posted a message on social media writing, “We have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain’t over.”
As recently as Monday, Trudeau was still wearing his wedding ring. The CBC added that Trudeau would probably discuss the split in public this week.
Reuters has quoted sources saying Gregoire Trudeau will relocate to separate housing in Ottawa but plans to spend a lot of time with the kids at Rideau Cottage, the prime minister’s official residence, to make sure they enjoy the most typical upbringing possible.
The couple would have shared custody of the kids, according to the source.
Given that he frequently emphasizes the value of family life, the development represents one of Trudeau’s largest personal difficulties since taking office in 2015.
The statement comes a week after Trudeau disclosed a significant cabinet shake-up in an effort to help his Liberal Party, which is trailing in the polls. His supporters claimed that he was committed to leading the Liberals in the upcoming election, which must take place by October 2025.
